Family of dead inmate files suit against medical contractor

The family of a second man who died in the Gwinnett County jail is also suing the contractor who once provided medical services for inmates.

Jordan Davidson was one of eight deaths investigated by the FOX 5 I-Team in the space of just 13 months.

According to the family’s lawsuit, medical provider Naph-Care failed to diagnose a tumor on Davidson’s spine, even though he had complained for months about what the lawsuit called serious symptoms.

This follows another lawsuit filed in April by the family of Deion Strayhon.

They accuse NaphCare of ignoring stomach issues that led to his death in the jail.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff said Naphcare is no longer the jail medical contractor.

The company has not responded for comment on either lawsuit.