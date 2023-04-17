Family of inmate who died of treatable illness at Gwinnett County Jail files lawsuit

The family of an inmate who died in the Gwinnett County Jail are filing a lawsuit against the company who provides inmates with care as well the physicians and nurses who treated him before his death.

Deion Strayhon, 26, was one of seven Gwinnett inmates to die at the jail in 2021, more than any other metro jail that year.

According to jail records, on March 23, 2021, 13 days before he died, Strayhon had complained to deputies about "unexplained weight loss, constipation and abdominal pain." He saw a jail doctor and was given a stool softener.

Deion Strayhon (R) talks to a friend during a jailhouse video call six days before his death.

On April 10, 2021, six days before he would die, Strayhon called a high school friend for a video visitation, showing frustration with his condition.

"My stomach done hurt, man," he said. "I went to medical and them folks ain’t trying to help me… ain’t trying to do s—t."

GWINNETT INMATE DAYS BEFORE DYING OF TREATABLE ILLNESS: ‘I NEED TO GET OUT OF HERE’

The day before he died, he told employees at the jail he couldn't hold down food. A nurse scheduled an appointment with a different doctor the next day.

He never had the chance to see the doctor.

On April 16, 2021, Strayhon fell out of his bunk and lost consciousness. Photos in the GBI report show a massive amount of blood surrounding his body. An autopsy by the Medical Examiner found that he had died as from bleeding caused by a large ulcer in his small intestine. Blood had been seeping into his intestines and then entered his lungs.

Strayhon fell from his top bunk early one morning and never regained consciousness. An autopsy revealed he died of a bleeding ulcer. (GBI report)

WHY ARE SO MANY INMATES DYING IN THE GWINNETT COUNTY JAIL?

After his death, Strayhon's mother Sherry Strayhon received a letter written by a former cellmate and signed by 18 other inmates claiming Strayhon was once "laughed at by a deputy" when he tried to get help. The letter said Strayhon worried "they weren’t trying to find the source of the problem to his pain but just kept attempting to give him random medications."

"The night before he died he called me, and we were excited because he said that they said that there was going to be a doctor there the next morning that will see him," she told the FOX 5 I-Team in 2022. "So I was up early waiting for a call from him and that’s when they came and rang my doorbell. And he died at 5:58 a.m. that morning."

When asked about Strayhon's death by the FOX 5 I-Team's Randy Travis the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said in the statement that treatment decisions come through their medical contractor NaphCare.

"We contract medical healthcare providers to furnish adequate medical assistance and care to our inmate population. We depend heavily on their medical recommendations and expertise when inmates are in need of medical care. Medical requests submitted by Mr. Strayhon to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office staff were fulfilled and provided to medical staff for review and action. We extend our prayers to the friends and family of Mr. Strayhon. It is our utmost diligence to ensure the safety, well-being, and security of all inmates in our custody."

NaphCare reported that "Correctional and Medical staffs responded appropriately and timely."

After an investigation, the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office decided to not file charge in connection with Strayhon's death.

Deion Strayhon was one of seven inmates to die in the Gwinnett County jail in 2021, more than any other metro jail.

In the new lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of the inmate alleged the NaphCare and multiple healthcare providers failed "to provide adequate and timely care to MR. Strayhan over the course of 24 days that he had ongoing complaints of significant GI/abdominal pain, N/V, constipation, weight loss, or chest pain."

"The dependents caused Mr. Strayhon's wrongful death and the plaintiffs are entitled to the full value of his life," the lawsuit reads.

The family is asking for more than $10,000 plus damages in the lawsuit.