Family of 7 displaced when patio fire spreads through home, fire officials say

A family of seven is receiving disaster assistance after most of their home was destroyed in an early-morning fire in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said no people inside the home were injured, but two bearded dragons died during the blaze.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Crews responded at around 4:17 a.m. to Arrowind Road in Lilburn.

There was fire coming from the back of the home, which spread to the front. Firefighters entered the home after knocking down the majority of the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, investigators believe it started on the back patio.

Officials said a man woke up to a notice while he was sleeping and saw the screened-in outdoor patio in flames. He work up his family and everyone got out safely, officials said.

Firefighters said the smoke alarms in the home did not trigger first because of the initial location of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family of three adults and four children.

Officials said a neighboring home was damaged by heat from the flames.