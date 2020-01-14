Family of 6 displaced after Clayton County house fire

A family of six spent Tuesday afternoon picking up the pieces and trying to find a place to stay after a fire ripped through their Clayton County home.

Clayton County firefighters said they responded to the home in the 600 block of Hynds Springs Drive in Jonesboro a little before 4 p.m.

The fire tore through the single-family home causing extensive damage, firefighters said.

The Red Cross was asked to help the four adults, a teen, and an infant who were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.