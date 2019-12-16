Family marks 1 year since Atlanta man was killed, still no arrests

Monday marked one year since a man was murdered inside his car in northwest Atlanta. Police still haven't made any arrests 365 days later.

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil to remember the life of Demarlon Norwood.

Atlanta police said someone shot and killed Norwood outside an apartment complex on Hollywood Road.

The victim's nephew said it's important for the families to stick together during hard times.

Norwood left behind a son and a daughter.

Atlanta police want to hear anyone who may have information.

SEE ALSO: Police release victim's picture as search for killer intensifies