Family loses business in massive Buckhead fire

More than 100 people were displaced after a massive fire at a Buckhead apartment complex last week. That fire also destroyed the livelihood of one family who says they don't know how to go forward.

"The police officer came to our door and said everyone has to evacuate immediately," said Ken Cho.

Cho's mom, Sunny Yoon, owns a coffee shop on the first floor of the apartment building called "Sip The Experience".

"We actually have no idea what to do," said Cho.

Sip The Experience (Courtesy: Sunny Yoon)

The business has only been open for a year and a half.

"We spent the majority of our savings to invest into the business, and it's only been a year and a half," said Cho.

When the Korean American Restaurant Association found out what happened, they immediately stepped in to help.

"I was able to get some donations from our members quickly," said Andy Kim, the President of the Korean American Restaurant Association.

(Family photo)

Yoon is a single mom and spends much of her time caring for her son who is severely disabled. Right now, she does not know the extent of the damage to her business because they aren't allowed in the building until the investigation is complete.

"The building is most likely to be a complete and total loss," said Cho.

Anyone who would like to help the family can donate to the GoFundMe by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/sbdm6-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help