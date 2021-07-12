Family living in car due to rental nightmare

A family who recently moved to Atlanta from Detroit, Michigan had to live in their car for four days due to an issue with the Airbnb they paid for.

Sydney Dunson, her fiancé, Frederick Campbell, along with their three children, ages 10, 5, and 7 months old were planning on staying at an apartment in DeKalb County rented through Airbnb.

They moved for Campbell’s new job.

The couple paid about $2600 to stay at the location for a month.

But just a day after settling in, an eviction notice was posted on their door.

"We asked him about the eviction notice and he said, 'That's been taken care of. It's OK that you stay there.' But I said, 'We would like to see some proof that we're allowed to stay here since we've paid $2,600 something.' He said, 'I'll bring the paperwork tomorrow,' and he didn't show up," Campbell said.

The couple said the leasing office told them apartments in the complex are not allowed to be used for Airbnb. They said they were told to turn in their keys and leave.

For four days, the couple said they went back and forth between Airbnb and the host to get their money back.

"Pretty much going in circles. It's like talking to a robot," Dunson said.

Because they were not able to get their money back immediately, the family had to live in their car.

"It's horrifying because we didn’t come here with the intent of being homeless," Dunson said. "We don't have any more money to get another place to stay. Because now since we're in our car, we have to put in gas. The kids have to eat. I don't have a kitchen anymore so we're getting fast food. So it's putting a dent in my pocket."

Airbnb sent a statement several hours after FOX 5 interviewed the couple that reads:

"We have refunded this guest in full and our team is actively working to support them in booking a new place to stay. Additionally, we are following up with the host on the concerns raised."

