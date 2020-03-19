Family gets creative to visit dad at Atlanta nursing home amid outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is forcing families to get creative when it comes to visiting loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Katrice Walker Clopton shared several photos and a video of her children visiting their father outside a window at PruittHealth in Fairburn.

"This was a hard visit, but we had to put how it made us feel to ensure he knows we're still here through it all," Clopton said on Facebook. "We're gracious enough to have nurses here that kept him up until we made it here."

"They had Dad come to one of the doors," Clopton's daughter said.

"Nothing like a child's love for their father," Clopton said. "I don't bring them here often because their mental health is important to me, but it's a must that we also keep Quentin's mental health in mind during this time where he can't have any visitors during this ban from nursing facilities to protect vulnerable residents from coronavirus."

Advertisement

In Clopton's Facebook live video, the family can be heard saying "I love you" through the window.

"It wasn't an easy talk, but we deal with the cards in our own way," the mother said.

MORE: The latest COVID-19 news

Most nursing homes are cutting back on non-essential visitors, and have stopped taking patients on day trips out into the community. Health officials continue to urge a number of prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

DON'T MISS: Son finds unique way to visit dad at assisted living facility amid COVID-19 lockdown