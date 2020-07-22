Family frustrated over lack of answers after man hit and killed by train

A family is searching for answers after a man was hit and killed by a train in Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Family members identified the victim as Major Allen Chapman.

His aunts, Sheree Chapman and Cynthia Gary tell FOX 5, the family still does not have a full picture of exactly what happened.

“There questions we have that need to be answered," Gary said. "We want a full investigation because there was more to it than him getting hit by that train.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Chapman and three others got into a verbal and physical fight early Saturday morning.

The three people told police the fight ended before Chapman was hit by the train just about 20 yards from his home.

The family believes there is more to the story.

“This has nothing to do with what happened on that track. This has to do with what happened to him before he got on that track," Gary said.

They want to know how badly Chapman was hurt during the fight, so they tried to get a copy of the police report to figure out exactly what happened before his death.

The family said they were told on Tuesday one hadn’t been filed.

Chapman and Gary said the family has taken it upon themselves to spend hours on the phone to get justice.

“We don’t deserve to have to repeat what happened over and over and bounce from phone number to phone number. They didn’t have answers because they didn’t make up a report," Chapman said.

FOX 5 tried the report on Wednesday and was told by APD the report is not complete yet.

Atlanta police also said their involvement in the case ended after the dispute and that the agency handed over the responsibility of the investigation to CSX police.

The CSX police agency handles anything related to their trains.

CXS police told FOX 5, however, this is not their investigation and that APD is the one investigating the death.

Chapman’s family said the hours spent trying to get answers have taken away from what they should be doing right now, which is grieving the loss of their loved one.

“We now have to prepare for a funeral and we still don’t have answers. We still don’t know if a report has been filed. No one has contacted us. So it’s very frustrating. This is someone we love. It may have not meant anything to anybody else but he means something to us," Gary said.

