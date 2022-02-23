Family, friends search for woman last seen at DeKalb County MARTA station: 'It just doesn't feel right at all'

Loved ones are desperately searching for a woman who was last seen at a DeKalb County MARTA station about a week ago.

Family and friends said no one has heard from or seen Almega Lytrech Kelly since February 15.

"It just doesn't feel right at all," said Jenifer Robinson, Kelly's aunt.

While Robinson is Kelly's aunt, the two are more like sisters because they are just two years apart in age.

Robinson said Kelly was dropped off at the home of her children's father.

"He had his roommate take her and drop her off up the street at a store. From there, I really don't know how she got to Kensington Station," Robinson said.

Robinson and Kelly's friend Sharon Stallworth said this is the part of the story where things seem strange to them.

Kelly's daughter said she got a call from her mom's phone on the 15th. Instead of her mom on the phone, it was a MARTA officer on the other line.

The officer told Kelly's daughter her mother was at the Kensington MARTA station.

"Can someone come and pick Miss Kelly up. The person who called, called from Almega's phone. Brittany never spoke to her mom. She spoke to the officer," Stallworth said.

When Kelly's son got to the MARTA station, she was nowhere to be found.

Robinson and Stallworth say they don't know why she would be at the MARTA station.

Since then, her phone has been going straight to voicemail and there her usually active social media accounts have been silent.

"I'm up at like 2, 3 in the morning, at that point like just hoping nothing happened to her," Stallworth said.

"Not hearing from her at all, that's not like her," Robinson said.

"We just want to find her. It's not like her to be not responding to anybody's call or not even calling anybody," Stallworth said.

If you have any information on Kelly's whereabouts, call the DeKalb County Police Department.

