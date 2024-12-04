Family escapes burning home in DeKalb County

A fire investigation is underway after a family escaped their burning home overnight in DeKalb County.

Firefighters say when they got to the home on Cedar Park Drive late Tuesday night, they found the garage covered with heavy flames.

The flames were so intense, officials say they had to retreat at one point for their own safety.

Officials say the family was able to get out of the burning building safely and that no one was injured.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and mostly confined to the garage, but the two-story home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.