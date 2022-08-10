Family dog perishes in Cherokee County house fire

article

Firefighters worked to put out a blaze that engulfed a home Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services was called to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road just before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with significant fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure. "

Firefighters quickly deployed two hoseline to attack and extinguish the fire while performing a search of the home for possible victims," Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stated.

The occupants of the home were able to escape on their own without injury, but a family dog was found dead in the home during the search.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.