Family dog perishes in Cherokee County house fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters worked to put out a blaze that engulfed a home Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County.
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services was called to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road just before 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with significant fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure. "
Firefighters quickly deployed two hoseline to attack and extinguish the fire while performing a search of the home for possible victims," Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stated.
The occupants of the home were able to escape on their own without injury, but a family dog was found dead in the home during the search.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.