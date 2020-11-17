Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Banks County, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Putnam County

Shot and run over on an Atlanta street, now a family calls for justice

By
Published 
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

Father shot and killed on West Peachtree Street

Family members are seeking answers after a father was shot and killed along West Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA - A grief-stricken family gathered on the Atlanta street where their loved one was murdered. Antonio Godfrey's family wants answers, and they want justice.

Godfrey was murdered in front of Brooklyn Kitchen and Lounge on West Peachtree Place in the early hours of November 1. His family said the bullet that hit him in the chest came from a passing car.

"Shot from the inside and hit my baby in the chest and then they ran over him with the car," said Phyllis Godfrey, Antiono's mother.

Phyllis Godfrey said her son was married to his high school sweetheart. They had three little girls. She said he started a successful magazine, True Urban Culture, a magazine about fashion, music, and the arts.

"This man was a true dreamer, he touched people all over the world, put on events all over the world, there's no reason Antonio Godfrey should be dead," said his brother.

Godfrey would have turned 36 Tuesday. His family released balloons near the spot where he was killed.

His mother is vowing to come back to this street, as often as possible, until the person who gunned down her son is caught.

"I'm mad and I'm going to find out who killed my baby. If you're hiding, we're going to come and get you," said Phyllis Godfrey.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage