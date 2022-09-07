Family awarded $77 million in son's wrongful death case against recovery treatment center

It's been nearly five years to the day since a man who was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center died. Days after his forced release, cars hit and killed him on I-85. In a news conference Wednesday, his family said a $77 million dollar verdict validates everything they've been fighting for.

"We sat in a courtroom for 17 days listening to all the things we learned they did wrong," Nick Carusillo's father, Michael, said. "If they did one or two of those things right, he'd be here," he said.

Family recognizes Nick Carusillo had his share of struggles, but they don't think those challenges are the reason he's no longer living.

"We spent many years trying to assist Nick," his mother, Tina Carusillo said. "When he was 17, we first recognized he had challenges with drug use and learned over time he had bipolar disorder."

Family attorneys say the Carusillos are speaking out to show the public mental illness and drug addiction often go hand in hand.

In September 2017, Carusillo was abruptly discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences, or MARR. It's an addiction treatment center. Days later...multiple cars hit and killed him on I-85.

In 2019 his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility that released him and others who cared for him there.

A jury awarded his family $77 million, a verdict they say solidifies Nick's life as one of purpose and possible change.

Family attorneys say they're speaking out to show the public mental illness and addiction often go hand-in hand.

Carusillo's father says he hopes his son's death will help prompt legislation ensuring proper staffing and guidelines at treatment facilities.

