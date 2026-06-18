Family announces death of Stacey Abrams' father Rev. Robert Lee Abrams

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The Brief Rev. Robert Lee Abrams, the father of voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, has died at the age of 77. The Abrams family described him as a man devoted to faith, family, service and civil rights. Stacey Abrams shared tributes on social media, remembering her father as a source of courage, love and community leadership.



Voting rights advocate and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is mourning the loss of her father, Rev. Robert Lee Abrams, who died at the age of 77.

What we know:

The Abrams family announced his death in a statement Wednesday, describing him as a loving husband, father and grandfather whose life was dedicated to faith, service and justice.

"He lived a life rooted in faith, family, and service," the family said. "He taught us that faith was never meant to be passive. It was a call to engage with our communities, to stand with those in need, and to act with courage when faced with injustice."

Lifelong commitment to civil rights

According to the family, Abrams began his civil rights activism at a young age.

What they're saying:

The statement said he was arrested at age 14 while helping register Black voters in Mississippi and advocating for desegregation, experiences that shaped a lifetime commitment to civil rights and human dignity.

The family said he often reminded others that "having nothing is not an excuse for doing nothing" and viewed his life as a testament to resilience, service and the pursuit of justice.

Stacey Abrams pays tribute

In a Facebook post, Stacey Abrams shared a photograph of herself with her father and reflected on the impact he had on their family.

What they're saying:

"One of my favorite pictures with my father, Reverend Robert Lee Abrams," she wrote. "He and Mom built a beautiful family and filled it with faith, courage, service, laughter, and love."

She added, "You left so much good behind, Dad. We love you."

The family said Rev. Abrams will be remembered for his ministry, storytelling, community-building efforts and devotion to his loved ones.

"Most of all, he loved us," the statement said. "His wife, Carolyn, and his children, and his grandchildren, and his siblings. He loved us fully, fiercely, and until his last breath."

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Levett Funeral Home, with additional details expected to be announced at a later date.