Famed 'Castle on Peachtree' opens for after-hours ghost tours

It’s one of the most unique properties in the city of Atlanta, a granite mansion among the skyscrapers on Peachtree Street. And with a history that stretches back to the dawn of the 1900s, there’s bound to be a few ghost stories embedded in the lore surrounding Rhodes Hall.

Those eerie tales will take center stage at a special event later this month, called "Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall" and presented by The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Happening Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 29, the tours will take visitors through the so-called "Castle on Peachtree" after dark, allowing them to explore the visually striking mansion and hear some of the supernatural tales that surround the 1904 structure.

Rhodes Hall was designed by architect Willis F. Denny II for Amos Giles Rhodes and his wife, Amanda; historians believe the look of the mansion was inspired by the couple’s travels through Germany in the late 1800s. Called "Le Reve" (or, "the Dream") at the time, the home cost around $50,000 to build and is constructed out of Stone Mountain granite. Today, it is a popular event venue and headquarters for The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, which works to preserve and revitalize historic places in the state.

Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall will take place on Oct. 27 (tours at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.), Oct. 28 (7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.), and Oct. 29 (6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.). Tickets are $35, and the event is open only to guests 21 years old and older.

We spent the morning inside Rhodes Hall, doing a little ghost-hunting ourselves; click the video player to check it out!

