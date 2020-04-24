Famed Atlanta food hall navigates pandemic challenges

“We Are 100% Open for Carry Out” proclaimed a Facebook message posted late last month, announcing to fans of Krog Street Market that the popular Atlanta food hall was still serving customers during this tough time of social distancing.

Krog Street Market (located in the historic Atlanta Stove Works building) opened in 2014, and now houses a collection of top-rated restaurants including Bar Mercado and Recess, both operated by the Castellucci Hospitality Group, and Chef Ford Fry’s acclaimed Superica. Like restaurants around the world, Krog Street’s tenants were forced to close their doors to dine-in customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something which created unusual challenges for a food hall like KSM, which attracts a large group of walk-up and dine-in business.

That said, while Krog Street Market’s retail stores remain closed, restaurants continue to serve customers through take-out and delivery service. Orders may be placed online, and curbside delivery takes place in the market’s main parking lot. Customers are able to walk inside to pick up their food in many cases, but are asked to maintain appropriate social distance. And while Governor Brian Kemp says he will allow restaurants to begin reopening next week, the aforementioned restaurants at KSM will continue to serve customers through take-out options only; according to a message posted on Facebook, "We are still evaluating when and how the market will reopen, and promise to share updates as the situation develops."

We spent the morning at Krog Street Market, checking in on a few of the food hall’s restaurants and finding out how they plan to continue serving meals as Governor Kemp begins to reopen the state. Click on the video player to see more — and for a full list of restaurants inside Krog Street Market, click here.