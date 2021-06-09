Tree falls on two cars traveling in Decatur, police say

article

Decatur police said a tree fell and damaged two cars on Clairemont Avenue on Wednesday morning, but the drivers suffered only minor injuries.

Police said at approximately 6:50 a.m., Decatur arrived at the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue to assess the fallen tree and wires.

Police said the two cars damaged by the falling three were moving north on Clairemont Avenue.

One driver was taken to a hospital, police said.

