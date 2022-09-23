Fallen Fairburn officer honored during high school football game

Friday night's football game was filled with a lot of meaning at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. There was a touching tribute for a fallen police officer well-known on campus.

Lauryn Gordon, Laurali Arch and Jonathan Astree led the Landmark Christian School football team onto the field and handled the coin toss as honorary team captains.

"It was intense," Arch said.

"It was a lot of fun though," Gordon said.

The moment was done to honor their father, fallen Fairburn Police Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree. He died in a car crash on his way home from work in July.

"To know that everyone is still thinking of him even though it has been almost two months and he's still very much remembered, and he's still honored highly in the community," Gordon said.

At halftime, Landmark Christian honored first responders, but specifically did something special for Sergeant Astree's family.

The school gave his widow a picture of the two of them which brought her to tears.

"That made my heart flutter honestly to see that and to have it," said Kerry-Ann Astree. "It's definitely going to a special place in our home."

COBB COUNTY MAN'S NONPROFIT PROVIDING COMFORT TO FAMILIES OF FALLEN OFFICERS

Astree was on campus often. He worked home football games and as security during the school day.

Friday's tribute was meant to show appreciation for all he did. His widow is thankful.

"It shows how much he meant to the community, how much he did for the community and the impact he had on the community," Kerry-Ann said.

The children wore two specially made jerseys. One with the number 7, the other with 33, together it forms Astree's badge number 733.

Landmark Christian put this together to pay tribute to Astree and all first responders.

"I think it's the least we could do, we love them, we love our community here, and anyway that we can honor him, his memory, and to honor his family we'd bend over backward for them," said Daniel Wesche, Head of School for Landmark Christian School.

A special tribute to a grateful family that shows while Jean-Harold may no longer be here, his memory is still alive.

"To see them be able to do this and honor him the way they have it absolutely means the world to me," Kerry-Ann said.

"Daddy, I love you so much," said Jonathan Astree, Jean-Harold’s son.