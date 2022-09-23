Cobb County man's nonprofit providing comfort to families of fallen officers

A Cobb County man's foundation is supporting and comforting families of fallen officers, including the families of three Georgia men who were killed in the line of duty this month.

When Army Colonel David Dodd was deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq he wore a dog tag with a bible verse that he will never forget.

"The dog tag wasn't going to stop a bullet and it's not a good luck charm, but it was a physical reminder that God is with us wherever we go," said Col. Dodd.

After retiring, he started a nonprofit called Point 27. He gives similar dog tags, made by Shields of Strength, based in Texas, to those in the Armed Forces.

He also gives a special thin blue line dog tag to the brave men and women in law enforcement.

"The thin blue line on the American flag stands for the men and women in blue stand between good and evil. On the back is a scripture verse that reads: 'Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God,'" said Dodd.

When a law enforcement officer dies in the line of duty, Point 27 gives a folded flag pendant to family members to let them know their loved one is not forgotten. Engraved on the back, John 15:13: "Greater love has no one than to lay down their life for a friend."

These pendants were given to nine Georgia families this year, including three this month. The families of Cobb County Sheriff's deputies John Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. and State Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree.

"It did feel significant because these guys are local," said Dodd.

Point 27 has given out more than 30,000 of the pendants. They have given out hundreds of thousands of dog tags to law enforcement officers to thank them and offer encouragement.

"It's a physical reminder we're never alone, God is always with them," said Col. Dodd.

Col. Dodd says his goal is to give the thin blue line dog tag to every officer in the country. He says there are about a million officers in the United States and so far he's given out about 250,000. He says he's not going to stop until he gets to everyone.