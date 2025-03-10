Falcons releasing defensive veteran Grady Jarrett: sources

article

The Brief Sources tell FOX 5 that the Falcons plan on releasing veteran defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett has been with the team since he was drafted in 2015 and has become one of the Falcons most recognizable faces. The team's decision would reduce Jarrett's sizable cap number from over $20 million to just over $4 million.



The Atlanta Falcons plan to release star defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

The FOX 5 Sports Team has confirmed the news with NFL sources.

The backstory:

The son of Falcons Ring of Honor awardee Jessie Tuggle, Jarrett attended Rockdale County High School, where he was a two-time All-State selection. A

From 2011 to 2014, Jarrett attended Clemson University where he was named First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference for his senior season.

The Falcons selected Jarrett in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In the decade since, he became one of the faces of the team as the undisputed leader of its defense.

"Grady is Atlanta," coach Raheem Morris said before the 2024 season. "He embodies everything that we’re about. He defines our ethos."

In the 2017 Super Bowl overtime loss to New England, Jarrett sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, which tied a record for most Super Bowl sacks.

After tearing his ACL during the 2023 season, Jarrett returned to the field the next season.

Jarrett’s contributions to the Atlanta area include his active community involvement, as the team has twice nominated him for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Dig deeper:

The release comes as the Falcons deal with a significant salary cap issue, brought on in large part by a massive contract given last spring to quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is no longer the team’s starter.

According to cap space tracker Over the Cap, Jarrett was set to have a cap hit of over $20 million for the next season.

The team's decision would reduce their cap hit to $4.1 million - a dramatic reduction.