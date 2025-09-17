Falcons, partners create new play space in Union City

The Brief Falcons, Georgia Power, KaBOOM build Union City playground Local children designed the new play structure Stone Mountain playground project planned for fall



The Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Power and nonprofit KaBOOM have partnered to build a new playground designed by children at Eagles Nest Park.

What we know:

Local kids shared their ideas, which were turned into a play structure alongside the park’s ballfield, skate park and walking track. Another playground will be constructed in Stone Mountain later this fall.

Organizers said the project gives children a safe, fun place to play and helps strengthen communities.