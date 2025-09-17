Falcons, partners create new play space in Union City
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Power and nonprofit KaBOOM have partnered to build a new playground designed by children at Eagles Nest Park.
What we know:
Local kids shared their ideas, which were turned into a play structure alongside the park’s ballfield, skate park and walking track. Another playground will be constructed in Stone Mountain later this fall.
Organizers said the project gives children a safe, fun place to play and helps strengthen communities.