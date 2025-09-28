Falcons beat Commanders; Penix and Robinson have career-best days

Image 1 of 8 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons beat the short-handed Washington Commanders 34-27 on Sunday. Michael Penix Jr. bounced back from his worst NFL start. Bijan Robinson had a career-high 181 yards from scrimmage. The Falcons have a bye before hosting Buffalo on Monday, Oct. 13.



Michael Penix Jr. bounced back from his worst NFL start, Bijan Robinson had a career-high 181 yards from scrimmage and the Atlanta Falcons beat the short-handed Washington Commanders 34-27 on Sunday.

What we know:

The Falcons (2-2) were coming off a 30-0 loss to the Panthers in which Penix and the offense were totally ineffective. Against the Commanders (2-2), Penix completed 20 of 26 passes for a career-high 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Robinson had 75 rushing yards on 17 carries, including a nifty 14-yard touchdown run where he broke multiple tackles. He also had four catches for 106 yards, the highlight being a 69-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter that set up Penix’s TD toss to Kyle Pitts.

Dig deeper:

Falcons wide receiver Drake London had his best game of the season with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown less than a week after the Falcons fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

What's next:

The Falcons have a bye before hosting Buffalo on Monday, Oct. 13.