Fake pro basketball player accused of stealing $90K BMW

The Brief Savannah police are searching for a man accused of posing as a professional basketball player and stealing a BMW worth about $90,000 from a hotel. Investigators say the man convinced Hyatt Regency Savannah employees that he had multiple vehicles at the hotel before leaving with the BMW. Police have not identified the suspect, described as being in his 20s or 30s, and believe he may be connected to other vehicle thefts.



Savannah police are searching for a man they say pulled off an unusual scam at a downtown hotel, allegedly posing as a professional basketball player before driving away in a BMW worth about $90,000, according to a report by TMZ.

The theft happened in August at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.

Suspect allegedly fooled hotel staff

What they're saying:

Investigators say the man told hotel employees that he was a professional basketball player and claimed he had multiple vehicles at the hotel.

Police say the man apparently made the story convincing enough that hotel employees gave him access to the BMW. He then allegedly drove away with the luxury vehicle.

Authorities have not identified the man but described him as being in his 20s or 30s.

Police investigating possible additional thefts

What's next:

Investigators believe the same man may have been involved in other vehicle thefts.

Police are continuing to work to identify and locate the suspect. Additional details about the other thefts potentially connected to him were not immediately available.

SIMILAR STORY