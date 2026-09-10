Cell phone video helps convict man in deadly Norcross shooting

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The Brief A 24-year-old man received a life sentence for murder in Lawrenceville following a dispute over an illegal gun sale. Officials confirmed the victim was shot twice in a hotel parking lot after refusing to sell his firearm. Prosecutors used cell phone video and witness testimony to secure the conviction in Gwinnett County.



A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for killing an acquaintance who refused to sell him a gun illegally in Lawrenceville.

What we know:

Jay Dante Crump, 24, was found guilty of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the September 2023 death of 28-year-old Dareese Amir Ellis.

Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson noted that the severe sentence serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of taking a life.

The dispute began on Sept. 5, 2023, through text messages when Crump asked to buy Ellis' gun and requested he reported it stolen to avoid documentation.

Ellis refused, arguing it was better to sell the firearm legitimately at a pawn shop.

The argument escalated to phone calls before the two met in the parking lot of the Norcross extended-stay hotel where both lived.

After speaking briefly, Crump drew a gun and fired twice, killing Ellis on the scene.

During the trial, jurors viewed cell phone video showing Crump pointing a gun at Ellis.

Witnesses testified that Ellis was unarmed and not agitated prior to the confrontation.

The Gwinnett County Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office contributed to the prosecution.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how Crump obtained the weapon used in the shooting.

Officials have also not disclosed whether any additional charges were considered during the initial investigation.