Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 11-13, 2026

article

From hot air balloons and car shows to live music, festivals and plenty of food, there’s no shortage of things to do around metro Atlanta and North Georgia this week. Here are some of the events worth checking out.

RELATED: 9/11 Remembrance events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Jazz on the Lawn

Sept. 11

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, Atlanta

Enjoy an evening of live jazz on the lawn with bassist Devon Gates and harpist Charles Overton. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $38.43.

The Cherry Bomb: Joan Jett Tribute

Sept. 11

Area 51: Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf, Roswell

Rock out with The Cherry Bomb, a Joan Jett tribute band, during a free, all-ages outdoor concert. The show runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

Sept. 11

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Marietta

Broadway veterans Craig A. Meyer and Ross Bridgeman celebrate the music of Elton John and Billy Joel with hits including "Piano Man," "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock" and "Movin’ Out." The show begins at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $45.

Eric Dodd "OCONEE" Vinyl Release Show

Sept. 11

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

Georgia singer-songwriter Eric Dodd returns to Eddie’s Attic to celebrate the release of "OCONEE," his first vinyl release and a project inspired by his Georgia roots. The show begins at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $32.26.

Brooks & Dunn

Sept. 11

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Country duo Brooks & Dunn bring their Neon Moon Tour to metro Atlanta for a night of country hits. The show begins at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $113.05.

Giwayen Mata

Sept. 11

Art Farm at Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

Experience an award-winning, all-women ensemble blending dance, percussion and vocals inspired by the African Diaspora. The multigenerational performance celebrates African heritage, Indigenous American ancestors and Black womanhood. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $50 to $65.

Face 2 Face: Elton John & Billy Joel Tribute

Sept. 12

Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, Woodstock

Close out the Woodstock Summer Concert Series with Face 2 Face, a tribute to piano legends Elton John and Billy Joel. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Earlybirds Club Atlanta

Sept. 12

The Masquerade, Atlanta

Hit the dance floor from 6 to 10 p.m. at this early-evening party designed for women, trans and nonbinary guests who want a night out without staying out late. The event features music, dancing and a welcoming social atmosphere, with 10% of proceeds benefiting the Susie Lee Legacy Fund.

📅COMING UP

DeKalb Symphony season 62 opening night

Sept. 15

Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra opens its 62nd season with pianist Albert Cano Smit performing Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $46.

Live Blues Music at Aveline

Sept. 17

Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Midtown Atlanta

Settle in for an evening of soulful blues and jump swing from the Jackson Allen Trio from 5 to 8 p.m. The live performance is part of the Kimpton Shane Hotel’s September lineup of music and lifestyle events.

Jazz Nights at Krog

Sept. 17; Oct. 1, 15 and 29

Krog Street Market, Atlanta

Enjoy live jazz along the BeltLine, with performances from Alianca Ensemble, the Olejnik, Allen, Smith Trio and Control Group throughout the fall. Music begins at 7 p.m., and Hop City's Improv Lab will offer creative cocktails during Jazz Nights.

A Tribute to Blue-Eyed Soul

Sept. 18

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Vocalist Joyce Licorish and Tha' Xacutioners celebrate blue-eyed soul with songs made famous by Adele, Amy Winehouse, George Michael, Hall & Oates, Phil Collins, Sam Smith, Cyndi Lauper, Chris Stapleton and more. Shows begin at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Saxophonist Omie Crockett III

Sept. 20

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Spend an evening with saxophonist, composer and bandleader Omie Crockett III for one show only from 7 to 9 p.m. The Birmingham native and Georgia State University graduate brings his contemporary take on jazz to the stage, drawing on his work in both the Atlanta and Birmingham jazz scenes. Tickets are $37.71.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

Sept. 27

Roaring Social, Decatur

Atlanta-based comedian Will Foskey headlines a night of raw, unfiltered stand-up comedy. The show begins at 6 p.m., with full food and drink menus available. Tickets are $20.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Yellow Daisy Festival

Sept. 10-13

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Browse the work of more than 400 artists and makers at one of the Southeast’s largest arts and crafts festivals. The four-day event also features live music, a kids entrepreneur market, flower and plant garden, beer garden and more. Admission is free; $20 park parking fee applies.

Doc Holliday Festival

Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Griffin City Park, Griffin

Celebrate Griffin’s most famous son at the annual Doc Holliday Festival featuring Old West reenactments, a barbecue competition, vendors and more.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Sept. 12

Austell Towne Park, Austell

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with dancing, food and live music from Son Latino Atlanta. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m.

Taste & Brews Festival

Sept. 12-13

Etowah River Park, Canton

Enjoy two days of live music, food and shopping with eight bands, more than 20 food vendors, craft beer, cocktails and local farmers and arts and crafts markets. Admission is free.

Latino/Hispanic Cultural Celebration

Sept. 13

Ashford Lane Lawn, Dunwoody

Celebrate Latino and Hispanic cultures with live performances, a traditional attire fashion show, passport challenge, demonstrations, country exhibits, food and more. The sixth annual celebration runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

Sept. 12-13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

6100 Lake Forrest Drive NW, Sandy Springs

Spend the weekend browsing work from more than 100 artists at this outdoor arts festival featuring interactive art stations, live music, a kids play area and artists working in a variety of mediums.

📅COMING UP

Happy Days Weekend

Sept. 18-19

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

Close out summer with two nights of free music, food trucks and artist vendors from 7 to 10 p.m. Alumni Night on Friday features hometown favorites Spectrum and Hot Candy, while Saturday's Nostalgia Night brings throwback hits and sing-along favorites from The Rec Band and Erica Dawson Exclusive. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Sept. 18-19

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Watch hot air balloons take flight over Lake Lanier during the resort's first Hot Air Balloon Festival, featuring tethered balloon rides, live music, a kids zone, vendors and festival food. Each night ends with a laser light show and coordinated balloon burns around 9 p.m. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m., with single-day admission starting at $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children 5 and younger are free.

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade

Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Adair Park II, Atlanta

Watch the Atlanta Beltline glow during a nighttime procession filled with colorful lanterns and giant illuminated puppets. Spectators can grab a spot along the route or bring a lantern and join the parade. Lineup begins at 7:15 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 8 p.m.

Atlanta Plant Fest

Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pittsburgh Yards, Atlanta

Shop for plants and mingle with fellow plant lovers at this outdoor festival featuring plant swapping, a live DJ, food and a full bar. The event is designed for everyone from beginning plant parents to experienced growers. RSVP is suggested.

Around the World in the DTL

Sept. 25, 5-10 p.m.; Sept. 26, 2-10 p.m.

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Experience cultures from around the globe during this two-day celebration featuring international food, live music, performances, traditions and interactive activities in downtown Lawrenceville.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Sept. 10-13

The Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta

Celebrate Southern food, wine and culinary talent during this four-day festival featuring tasting tents with unlimited food and drinks, plus special events and other activities. Single-day passes start at $185, with some events priced separately.

Air Supply: A Matter of Time Tour

Sept. 11

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Air Supply brings its A Matter of Time Tour to Atlanta, mixing longtime hits with music from the duo's first studio album in 15 years. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Bats & Bites Ballpark Tour

Sept. 11

Truist Park, Atlanta

Get early access to Truist Park for a guided ballpark tour followed by food and drinks in the Outfield Market. Guests can meet a former Braves player, sample featured menu items and a signature beer or cocktail, then head to the outfield to watch batting practice — and maybe snag a home run ball.

Smorgasburg Atlanta fall season kickoff

Sept. 12

Smorgasburg Atlanta, downtown Atlanta

Smorgasburg Atlanta returns from its summer break with 21 food vendors, including 12 returning favorites and nine newcomers. Expect everything from lemon pepper wet chicken pizza and Chinese-Jamaican fusion to handmade dumplings, barbecue, Bahamian, Haitian and Mexican food.

Oysterfest

Sept. 12

Pontoon Brewing Company, Dunwoody

Dig into fresh Georgia and South Carolina oysters during the third annual Oysterfest, featuring raw and chargrilled oysters, Polynesian food and entertainment, live music, tropical slushies, craft beer releases and a local art market. The family- and dog-friendly event begins at noon and has no cover.

Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Sept. 12

Kirkwood, Atlanta

Sip your way through the Kirkwood neighborhood with more than 100 wines to sample, plus live music and food available for purchase. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m., with wine tasting admission starting at $69.19.

Taste of Smyrna

Sept. 12

Village Green, Smyrna

Sample your way through some of Smyrna’s restaurants during a day of food, drinks, live music and family fun. Admission is free, with food samples available for $1-$10, plus a Kids Zone and beer garden.

Papi Q Cuban barbecue pop-up

Sept. 12, noon until sold out

The Stout Brothers Smyrna

Papi Q is bringing Cuban flavor to barbecue with Cubanos, Cubano dips and slow-roasted Cuban pork. Chef Danny Bustamante, whose Atlanta restaurant experience includes Lure and working with the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q team at Big Tex, launched the pop-up this year as his return to the local food scene.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil Pops Up at King of Pops

Sept. 13

King of Pops, Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at Ponce City Market

Get a sneak peek at Cirque du Soleil's holiday production with a free, family-friendly afternoon featuring live entertainment by the Dubuc Twins, complimentary pops and community giving from 1 to 3 p.m. The pop-up offers a taste of the show before it arrives at the Fox Theatre as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season.

📅COMING UP

Cork and Country: France vs. USA Wine Tasting

Sept. 16

Lingering Shade Social Club, Atlanta

Taste five wines from France and the United States while learning how regions, grapes and winemaking styles influence flavor. The tasting runs from 7 to 9 p.m., and tickets are $35.

Aqua Vino

Sept. 18

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Georgia Aquarium's Aqua Vino returns for its 20th year with unlimited wine tastings, gourmet food from local chefs and restaurants, live entertainment and a silent auction. The 21-and-older event runs from 7 to 10:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $99. Proceeds support the aquarium's ocean research and conservation efforts.

Atlanta Foodie Festival

Sept. 19-20

Grant Park, Atlanta

Come hungry for a weekend packed with food trucks, desserts and drinks at the Atlanta Foodie Festival. The two-day event also features live DJs, vendors, photo opportunities and more.

Sunset Sips: Marcella Jones & Brown Liquor Band

Sept. 24

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Enjoy an evening of live music and sunset views on the Great Lawn as Marcella Jones and Brown Liquor Band perform jazz, rock and funk favorites. The event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is included with general admission and free for CNC members.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Hamilton

Sept. 2-20

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Broadway phenomenon returns to Atlanta with the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton told through a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows Hamilton's rise and his fight for honor, love and a lasting legacy.

"Measure for Measure"

Sept. 12-27

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company takes on Shakespeare's dark comedy exploring love, lust, justice and forgiveness. Tickets range from $20 to $46.

Stove Works Supply Vintage + Handmade Market

Sept. 12 and 26

Atlanta Stove Works, Atlanta

Shop a curated selection of vintage finds, handmade goods, artwork and more from local makers and vendors. The market runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Patrick Warburton

Sept. 12

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Best known as Puddy on "Seinfeld" and the star of Fox's "The Tick," Patrick Warburton brings his stand-up comedy to Atlanta. The show begins at 8 p.m., with tickets starting at $46.86.

📅COMING UP

Fall Art Walk

Sept. 13

Urban Art Collective, Chamblee

Explore more than 35 working artist studios and meet the artists behind the work during Urban Art Collective's Fall Art Walk. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Atlanta Home Show

Sept. 11-13

Cobb Convention Center Atlanta, Atlanta

Get home improvement ideas, check out the latest products and meet vendors during the three-day Atlanta Home Show. The weekend also features speakers, demonstrations and programs including Meals on a Budget from the Kroger Jr. Chef Program. Admission ranges from free to $10, depending on the day and ticket type.

The Healing Power of Hope and Art

Sept. 10

City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta, Newnan

Watch three local artists from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. create original chalk artwork inspired by hope, healing and cancer resilience. Visitors can hear the stories behind the pieces and add their own artwork or messages of hope during this interactive event.

Prostate Cancer Awareness Event

Sept. 11

William Walker Recreation Center, Atlanta

This free community health event gives attendees a chance to talk with Emory Healthcare providers about prostate cancer risk, early detection and the importance of screenings. A mobile exam unit will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beloved Community International Expo

Sept. 12

The King Center, Atlanta

Experience cultures from around the world at the eighth annual expo featuring music, performances, international foods, games and a kids zone. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roots & Routes Storytelling Festival

Sept. 11-12

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

Celebrate the art of storytelling at this inaugural two-day festival featuring nationally recognized storytellers, regional performers, live concerts and interactive workshops. Events explore culture, history, poetry, music and personal storytelling, culminating in a Story Slam on Saturday. Registration is required.

Movies in the Park

Sept. 11-26 | Shortly after dusk

Various Atlanta parks

Atlanta's free Movies in the Park series continues with Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu on Sept. 11, Labyrinth on Sept. 12, ATL 20th Anniversary on Sept. 18, GOAT on Sept. 19, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Sept. 25 and Toy Story 5 on Sept. 26. Movies are shown at parks across the city and are subject to change.

Atlanta Home Show

Sept. 11-13

Cobb Convention Center, Atlanta

The fall Atlanta Home Show brings hundreds of home improvement and renovation experts together with hands-on activities and special guests Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison of PBS' America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country. New this year, admission is free for everyone Friday, while other highlights include free flu shots from Kroger, a Kids Entrepreneur Market and Warrior Paws. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the box office, with free admission for children 13 and under, seniors 60 and older, and eligible heroes and tradespeople on select days.

The Big 150: Off the Rails

Sept. 12

Downtown Duluth, Duluth

Duluth celebrates its 150th anniversary with a huge downtown party featuring live music, food trucks, carnival games, face painting, crafts, giveaways and family fun. The Smithereens perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by a birthday celebration at 7:30 p.m. and Grand Funk Railroad at 8:30 p.m.

📅COMING UP

Happy Days Weekend

Sept. 18-19

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

Celebrate the end of summer with two nights of free concerts, local food trucks and artist vendors. Alumni Night features Spectrum and Hot Candy on Sept. 18, while Nostalgia Night brings The Rec Band and Erica Dawson Exclusive on Sept. 19. Festivities run from 7 to 10 p.m. each night.

Back to Your Roots Farm Fair

Sept. 20

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Celebrate the harvest season with live farm animals, hands-on activities and an afternoon outdoors. The event also marks the opening of "Naturally Artistic," a new exhibit exploring the relationship between art and nature. The fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. and is included with general admission, but advance registration is required.

⚾SPORTS

Major League Table Tennis: Atlanta Blazers

Sept. 11-13

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Major League Table Tennis brings its only Atlanta weekend of the season to Duluth, with the Atlanta Blazers hosting three matches. The Blazers are led by No. 1 overall draft pick and Olympian Quadri Aruna. Atlanta plays Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Princeton at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15.

Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Day Watch Party

Sept. 12

Highline Park at The Interlock, Atlanta

Get ready for college football beginning at 6 p.m. with a game day watch party featuring tailgating, pregame fun, food, cold drinks and plenty of team spirit as Georgia Tech takes on Tennessee.

Grilling & Gridiron

Sept. 12

Downtown Alpharetta, Alpharetta

Watch SEC football on the big screen while sampling dishes from more than 25 food tents, along with Hyde Brewing draft beers and ceviche margaritas. The event runs from noon to 7:30 p.m. Wristbands are $35, and admission is free for children under 8.

Gameday on The Green at Phipps Plaza

Saturdays and Sundays

The Green at Phipps Plaza, Atlanta

Catch college and pro football games on the big screen while enjoying drink specials and food from Buckhead Bar. The weekend watch parties also feature yard games, tailgate-style competitions and plenty of team spirit.

Football Season at Fairway Social

Saturdays-Mondays

Fairway Social, Alpharetta

Watch football while taking advantage of game-day food and drink specials, including $5 Michelob Ultra pints, $20 pitchers and a $50 tailgate platter with loaded nachos, pretzel bites, wings and a domestic beer bucket.

📅COMING UP

Special Olympics Georgia Duck Pluck

Sept. 23

6046 Financial Drive, Norcross

Adopt a duck and support Special Olympics Georgia during its 21st annual Duck Pluck. Ducks cost $10 each or seven for $35, with proceeds supporting year-round programs for more than 24,000 Georgia athletes. Five winning ducks will be selected for prizes including a Dell laptop and Visa gift cards. The event begins at 10 a.m.

🚗JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Cool Cars & Cops

Sept. 12

Cobb County Civic Center, Marietta

Check out cool cars while enjoying music, prizes, food trucks and family-friendly activities with the Cobb County Police Department. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with proceeds benefiting the department’s SWAT Santa Program. Admission is free, and show cars are $20.

The Connection Car Show

Sept. 12

Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville

Check out cars from different makes, models and eras during the museum's largest annual fundraiser. The rain-or-shine event features 350 show cars and raises money for the museum's permanent collection, exhibitions and educational programs. Show car registration is sold out, but additional general admission tickets are available.

14th Annual Smyrna Charity Car Show

Sept. 12

Adventure Outdoors, 2500 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

Check out vehicles of all types and years while supporting the Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club. The show runs from 9 a.m.-noon with trophies, raffles, giveaways, a DJ and awards including Best in Show and People’s Choice. Kids 12 and younger can vote for their favorite ride and receive a free Hot Wheels car while supplies last.

NOPI Nationals Motorsports Supershow 2026

Sept. 12

EchoPark Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

Check out cars of all makes and models during a day of motorsports action featuring drifting, autocross, a burnout camp, hydraulics, the F&F Garage, music, a sound competition and more.

Monster Jam

Sept. 12-13

Gas South Arena, Duluth

Watch 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks take over Gas South Arena for a weekend of high-flying competitions and massive stunts. Ahead of the weekend shows, Monster Jam will also host Special Olympics Georgia's "Special K's" athletes for a private Touch-A-Truck experience with the drivers and trucks.

📅COMING UP

📣OTHER

Milani x Momo Cafe beauty and matcha pop-up

Sept. 11-13

Momo Cafe, Atlanta

Milani Cosmetics, beauty influencer Shelby Ann Bell and Momo Cafe are teaming up for a limited-edition Pomegranate Rose Matcha inspired by Milani's Cheek Kiss Cream Bronzer. Each specialty drink purchase comes with a free full-size bronzer while supplies last, and the first 100 customers each day will also receive a free Milani makeup brush. Guests can also enter for a chance to attend an exclusive makeup masterclass with Bell on Sept. 13.

Creative Entrepreneurship Summit Atlanta

Sept. 15-16 | 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, Atlanta

The two-day music industry summit brings together publishers, songwriters, producers, artists, attorneys and entrepreneurs for panels, listening sessions, networking and live performances. Topics include music publishing, royalties, licensing, artificial intelligence, sync opportunities, artist wellness and career development. Tickets are $20 for students, free for AIMP members and $125 for general admission.

Fall Native Plant Sale

Sept. 25-26

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Shop native plants that support Georgia birds, pollinators and other wildlife, with experts available to help choose the right plants for your yard. The outdoor sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Admission is free, with plants priced from $5 to $35 and discounts available for CNC members.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.