Clayton jail death ruled homicide caused by severe medical neglect

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The Brief The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office classified the death of 57-year-old Clayton County Jail detainee Scott Worthy as a homicide. Officials determined Worthy died from severe infection complications caused by medical neglect and unlivable jail conditions. Paramedics found Worthy soaked in bodily fluids after jail staff failed to perform accurate wellness checks for days.



The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a 57-year-old Clayton County Jail detainee a homicide caused by medical neglect.

What we know:

Scott Worthy died on Sept. 6, 2025, after being moved to Grady Memorial Hospital from the jail.

The official cause of death was certified as complications from Streptococcus pyogenes sepsis caused by medical neglect and uninhabitable living conditions.

Investigators reported Worthy suffered severe physical deterioration and became unable to care for himself while in custody.

Paramedics evaluated Worthy on Aug. 30, 2025, after finding him alert but covered in urine and feces.

Worthy told emergency responders he had been unable to get up, use the bathroom, or eat for four days because cellmates stole his food.

The backstory:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and initially listed the manner of death as undetermined.

Microscopic tests showed Worthy suffered from severe bacterial skin infections including erysipelas and cellulitis.

During his hospital stay, Worthy developed septic shock, kidney failure and respiratory failure.

The state medical examiner noted custodial conditions likely contributed to the infection and stated medical neglect could not be ruled out.

Dig deeper:

An initial officer told emergency crews that patrol officers failed to conduct accurate daily checks on inmates due to incompetence.

Jail medical staff told responders that Aug. 30, 2025, was the first time they had seen Worthy's condition.

Medical examiners clarified that classifying a death as a homicide is a forensic finding and does not automatically assign legal guilt or criminal charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released video footage to confirm how long Worthy remained without assistance in his cell.

Officials have not named the individual jail officers responsible for conducting the missed daily checks.