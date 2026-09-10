Father charged with murder after 2-year-old dies in Marietta

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The Brief A 2-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive at a Marietta apartment complex on Sept. 3. Police said their investigation found evidence of negligence and led to the arrest of the child's father, 39-year-old Lolo Anilus. Anilus is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and making false statements and is being held without bond.



A father is facing a murder charge after his 2-year-old son was found unresponsive at a Marietta apartment complex and later died, according to Cobb County police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Legacy at West Cobb Apartments on Favor Road around 8:36 p.m. Sept. 3 after receiving a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy.

Police said officers found the child unresponsive and began rendering aid. The boy was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Father charged in child's death

What they're saying:

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Police said the investigation uncovered "elements of negligence," but authorities did not provide additional details about what investigators believe happened.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the child's father, 39-year-old Lolo Anilus.

Anilus is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and making false statements.

He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Police have not released the child's name or provided additional information about the circumstances leading to his death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.