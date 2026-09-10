Argument between co-workers led to Henry Co. murder-suicide, police say

article

The Brief Henry County police say a verbal argument between several people escalated into a deadly shooting in a McDonough-area subdivision. Investigators say 43-year-old Kuilang Wang shot and killed co-worker Yuan Su, 43, and wounded co-worker Bo Li, 47, before killing himself. Li was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital, where police said he remains hospitalized.



A verbal argument between co-workers escalated into a murder-suicide that left two people dead and a third hospitalized in a McDonough-area subdivision, according to new information released by Henry County police.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 dead in Henry County subdivision shooting, police say

What we know:

Investigators identified the suspected gunman as 43-year-old Kuilang Wang and the woman who was killed as 43-year-old Yuan Su. A second co-worker, 47-year-old Bo Li, was shot and injured.

Police said Wang then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Argument escalates to gunfire

What they're saying:

Henry County police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Limbaugh Valley Drive in the South River Manor subdivision around 10:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators now say the incident began as a verbal argument involving several people before escalating into violence in the driveway.

According to police, Su and Li were inside a vehicle when Wang opened fire, killing Su and wounding Li.

Wang then shot and killed himself, police said.

Li was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

At the scene Wednesday, a vehicle could be seen in the driveway with a shattered driver's-side window and bloodstains nearby.

Neighbors shocked by shooting

What they're saying:

Relatives and friends began arriving at the home Wednesday afternoon as investigators worked at the scene. Neighbors described South River Manor as a normally quiet community and expressed shock over the violence.

"I'm very shocked, I'm very saddened behind this, and I'm just praying that everyone that's affected is ok, and they find some type of comfort," one neighbor said. "I just pray that you know the family's wellbeing and everyone else is safe and that we can get back to quiet neighborhood time."

Neighbor Anthony Grisby called the shooting surprising and heartbreaking.

"You would never think something like that would happen so close to home, but that can happen no matter where you are," Grisby said. "Nobody's immune to that."

Grisby said the shooting should also serve as a reminder to check on those around you.

"People go through stuff no matter where you are," he said. "It should be an eye-opener – just check on your neighbors. You never know what people are going through."

What investigators are still working to learn

What we don't know:

Police have now identified those involved and determined that an argument preceded the shooting, but authorities have not released additional details about what sparked the dispute or what the co-workers were arguing about.