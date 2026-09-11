'Field of Flags' marks 9/11 25th anniversary at Kennesaw Mountain memorial

The Brief The Kiwanis Club of Marietta placed 2,977 flags on the park lawn, representing each victim killed in the 9/11 attacks. A solemn memorial service starting at 7:55 a.m. includes reading every victim's name aloud alongside bell chimes matching the exact times of each plane crash. The display of brand-new, American-made flags will remain open for public viewing through September 19.



Thousands of American flags cover the grounds at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park this morning as Metro Atlanta pauses to mark 25 years since the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Field of Flags Returns to Kennesaw Mountain

The backstory:

The powerful tribute marks the sixth installation of the "Field of Flags" organized by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

With financial support from the City of Marietta, organizers purchased thousands of brand-new, American-made flags to construct the sprawling display ahead of the 25-year milestone.

Dig deeper:

In addition to honoring the 2,977 individuals killed on September 11, community leaders noted the ongoing toll of the tragedy, which includes more than 9,000 first responders and survivors who have died in the years since due to toxic exposure at Ground Zero.

Remembrance Service Details

What's next:

A community memorial service begins at 7:55 a.m. on the park grounds. Volunteers will read aloud the names of all 2,977 victims. Ceremonial bells will chime at the exact moments each hijacked plane crashed 25 years ago.

Visitors wishing to pay their respects can view the Field of Flags display at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park through Saturday, September 19.