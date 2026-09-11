Atlanta forecast: Scattered Friday storms precede wet Saturday before drier Sunday

The Brief Friday brings a 50% chance of showers and storms, peaking during the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday carries the highest rain chances of the weekend, featuring heavy morning downpours and an afternoon focus shifting southeast of I-85. Rain clears out on Sunday with a high near 90°F, while morning low temperatures are set to drop into the upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.



Rain chances are on the rise across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia as high humidity and an approaching system set the stage for a wet start to the weekend. While Friday and Saturday bring widespread downpours, a drying trend and slightly cooler mornings are on the horizon for next week.

Friday and Saturday Bringing Heavy Downpours

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According to FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman, Friday morning starts mostly in the 70s across the metro area, with the coolest spots dipping into the 60s to the north. As afternoon temperatures climb into the low 90s, deep moisture will fuel widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain-cooled areas can expect temperatures to temporarily drop into the 80s.

Rain chances increase even further on Saturday. Heavier cloud cover will help keep overall temperatures slightly lower throughout the day. Early morning downpours remain possible, with much of the afternoon activity focusing southeast of Interstate 85. However, the FOX 5 Storm Team warns that isolated storms remain possible anywhere across North Georgia.

Sunday Clearing and Next Week's Morning Relief

What's next:

Weather conditions improve significantly by Sunday as the low-pressure system lifts away from the area. Most of Sunday will remain dry, with only limited afternoon shower activity and high temperatures climbing back to around 90°F.

While warm afternoon highs will persist into next week, morning commuters will get a brief break from muggy conditions. Metro Atlanta will break its long streak of morning lows staying at or above 70°F, with lows dropping to 68°F on Wednesday and 67°F on Thursday.