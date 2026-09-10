Bodycam released from prior arrest of suspect in Warm Springs officer's death

The Brief Newly released body camera video shows a heated traffic stop and physical struggle between Warm Springs Officer Chris Fisher and Jimmy Lee Steverson days before Steverson allegedly killed him Video captures Steverson arguing over the odor of marijuana before Officer Fisher attempts to detain him, leading to a physical struggle and taser deployment. Authorities say Steverson ambushed and killed Officer Fisher while he sat in his patrol car less than a week later.



Newly released bodycam footage shows a tense encounter between a Warm Springs police officer and the man accused of killing him just days later.

Suspect, officer argue over traffic stop

What we know:

Officer Fisher confronted 23-year-old Jimmy Lee Steverson at a Warm Springs Marathon gas station on Aug. 27.

At the beginning of the body cam footage, Officer Fisher walks toward Steverson's truck and tells him he stopped him because he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as Steverson drove past with his windows down. Steverson disputes this, arguing he was smoking a "Black and Mild" cigar and that the officer was too far away doing a building check to smell anything.

Steverson accuses Fisher of targeting him, claiming Fisher recognized his truck from a previous stop where no marijuana was found. Fisher states he remembers Steverson's face but does not remember his truck, adding that smelling marijuana gives him cause to stop and search.

Steverson decides to record the officer on his phone a minute into the first bodycam video. Fisher agrees but tells him to stand up so he can check his pockets, asking Steverson to place his tape and keys on the car and kick off his shoes.

Struggle ensues

Steverson repeatedly questions how Fisher smelled marijuana from across the street. Fisher orders Steverson to sit on the front hood of the patrol car. When Steverson refuses and says, "Don't touch me," after Fisher can be seen physically putting his hands on Steverson's waist, Fisher moves to detain him, telling him to put his hands, phone, and money down. Steverson can be shown with a stack of money in hand before the struggle.

Warrants added Steverson struck Fisher in the left side of his face with a closed fist while the officer attempted to take him into custody.

The first bodycam video abruptly ends with a struggle ensuing, but it's unclear who hit who first.

The second bodycam video opens with taser prongs coming from Steverson's ear, and the two continue arguing before other officers show up to the scene.

During the exchange, Officer Fisher accuses Steverson of swinging on him first.

A man stands outside his vehicle during a traffic stop conducted by a Warm Springs police officer outside a gas station near a local Dollar General in Meriwether County on August 28, 2026. (Warm Springs Police Department)

"You start bucking. And then you start, then you want to start swinging on me so I swung back," Fisher tells him on the video. Steverson questions punching the officer, replying, "I swung on you? ... Who do you think you are for to me not defend myself though? You're not finna swing on me!" to which Fisher responds, "Well you should've listened!" When Steverson asks why Fisher tased him, Fisher states, "Cause I'm not gonna fight you... Because you were resisting." Steverson insists, "On my life I was not resisting. I said let me put my money in my pocket."

Gas station footage that was also released with the bodycam footage shows the two speaking outside before Fisher appears to grab Steverson and turn him around to arrest him. Shortly after the officer appears to fall to the ground and the fight continues behind the gas pump.

Search and evidence processing

Following their argument, the other officers on scene and Fisher began discussing the search and Fisher holds a bag of marijuana. Officers recovered a bag of marijuana thrown from the car and noted spilled alcohol inside. Officers also found dogs inside Steverson's truck and discussed contacting someone to pick up the animals and the vehicle to avoid towing.

Fisher can later be heard explaining the physical altercation to responding officers: "When someone's fighting me and running from me, I hit him... I went to go grab him, my foot slipped and I fell... He was to hold me down, so I grab him, get him off me, and then I punch him in the face because he's actively coming at me. Well then he swings back at me, so I just step back and tase him."

While processing the scene, officers discussed Steverson's prior encounters with law enforcement, noting a previous altercation where over an ounce of marijuana was seized, and Fisher noted he had arrested Steverson for marijuana possession before.

During the third video, the officers continue to discuss Steverson and the incident stating he wreaks of alcohol while continuing the search of Steverson truck. Officer Fisher discovers what appears to be another alcoholic drink.

Warm Springs police officers inspect a pickup truck loaded with equipment at a Marathon gas station following an arrest linked to a local investigation on August 28, 2026. (Warm Springs Police Department)

About four minutes into the video, the tow truck appears to be on the scene and Fisher goes back to his patrol car with Steverson's driver's license in his hand. Officer FIsher and the other officers continue their search and find another bag of marijuana under one of the officer's patrol cars.

While discussing Steverson's prior history with law enforcement, an officer notes that Steverson was known to carry that specific type of firearm during previous traffic stops, stating, "He's known to have one of those mini Draco's and two pistols."

During the aftermath of the arrest, officers thoroughly searched the scene in the fourth video and processed evidence from the vehicle. While inspecting a recovered Draco-style firearm, officers ran its serial number over the radio to verify if it was stolen and discussed whether the weapon was linked to any prior incidents. Officers also retrieved cash from Steverson's pockets and counted a stack of money on camera in front of him to document the exact amount. Additionally, officers spoke with a gas station employee about reviewing and obtaining the store's surveillance camera footage to capture the entire interaction on video.

A Warm Springs police officer places a detained suspect into the rear seat of a patrol car during a nighttime law enforcement action on August 28, 2026. (Warm Springs Police Department)

The final video shows Officer Fisher speak with Steverson about keeping his money as evidence. Throughout the six-minute video, Fisher fill out paperwork and speaks with other officers regarding the incident while

Warrants stated Fisher seized two bags containing approximately 34.6 grams of marijuana and three AR-style rifles, leading to felony drug, firearm, and obstruction charges. Steverson was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Deadly Warm Springs ambush

The backstory:

Just days after posting a $10,000 bond following his Aug. 27 arrest, authorities said Steverson ambushed Officer Fisher.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Officer Fisher was sitting inside his patrol car late Tuesday night when Steverson pulled alongside him, opened fire, and sped away. Fisher, 36, died at the scene.

The killing sparked an interstate manhunt that ended Wednesday morning in Anderson, South Carolina. South Carolina deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Steverson was traveling in as a passenger. During the stop, Steverson shot himself and died a short time later.

Warm Springs Police Chief Matthew Mayfield remembered Fisher as a dedicated officer and father who joined the department in May.

"He was the hardest working officer that I had. He gave it his all for his entire shift, and he believed in the ability to make a difference," Mayfield said, while expressing deep frustration over Steverson being released on bond shortly after the initial encounter.

Warm Springs Police chief statement on footage release

What they're saying:

In a statement released with the bodycam footage, Mayfield emphasized the department's commitment to complete transparency by releasing the video footage, adding:

"September 1, 2026 was a very dark moment for the City of Warm Springs, and the Fisher family... While there are certainly some questions that may not be answered at this time, my hope is that we can all begin the process of healing and find a path forward.

The statement also details the department's account of events and details the footage released.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

The body camera footage leaves questions about how the initial physical confrontation began, as the recording cuts off before the first strike is shown on camera.

The GBI has not publicly confirmed whether the prior arrest and bodycam incident directly motivated the deadly shooting.

Authorities have not announced whether two other individuals inside the vehicle with Steverson in South Carolina will face charges.