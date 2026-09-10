Employee details poor conditions at metro Atlanta LongHorn kitchen

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The Brief An employee at a LongHorn Steakhouse location on Camp Creek Parkway recorded videos showing unsanitary kitchen conditions, including roaches and food waste on the floor. Sean Headley said he repeatedly complained to management and corporate offices about working conditions before posting the footage on social media. LongHorn Steakhouse corporate representatives stated that the unacceptable conditions were addressed and a new leader was placed at the restaurant.



A LongHorn Steakhouse employee is speaking out after filming videos inside a Camp Creek Parkway restaurant kitchen that went viral on social media.

Camp Creek Parkway restaurant inspection

What we know:

Sean Headley recorded videos inside the kitchen of the LongHorn Steakhouse on Camp Creek Parkway, showing roaches crawling on the floor and food waste strewn across the workspace. Headley, who began working at the location in April, said he decided to record the footage after experiencing what he described as inhumane working conditions.

"Really it was the work environment and the conditions that we were working in. There were a lot of inhumane conditions. We couldn’t work under these conditions," Headley said. "There are a lot of roaches there. There are a lot of health conditions that I couldn’t work with. I just had to speak up after a while."

Headley stated that he repeatedly asked managers for basic tools and raised health concerns to corporate offices, but felt his complaints were dismissed. He posted the videos on social media on Wednesday, and the footage gained millions of views in less than 24 hours.

Social media video recorded inside the Camp Creek Parkway LongHorn Steakhouse show roaches crawling on the kitchen floor and food waste strewn across the workspace. (Credit: Sean Headley)

"When I spoke to the managers, I was like, hey, is it possible for us to get the tools to succeed? They were like this guy is a goodie tissue," Headley said.

Corporate response and restaurant leadership

The other side:

Corporate representatives for LongHorn Steakhouse responded to the viral video in an official statement.

"The conditions shown are unacceptable and have been addressed," the statement read. "We continue to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe experience for our Guests and Team Members and recently placed a new leader in the restaurant to ensure our strict standards are maintained."

Headley noted that while some managers onsite attempt to make improvements, he wants broader accountability across Darden Restaurants, including fixed air conditioning systems and increased health inspector visits.

"I would like more health inspector visitations. Not just for LongHorn, but for all Darden Restaurants," Headley said. "As for working conditions, let’s get these A/C fixed."

Kitchen health standards

What we don't know:

Health department officials have not released the restaurant's latest official inspection score following the viral video. Corporate executives have not specified whether any staff members or previous managers were terminated.