How a 75-cent coupon for feminine products turned into a $200K nationwide scam

The Brief Peachtree City police arrested a man accused of using a 75-cent feminine product coupon to get $50 off gift cards. Authorities say the digital coupon scam targeted Kroger and other grocery stores, resulting in over $200,000 in losses nationwide. Investigators identified the suspect from surveillance video and locked him up in the Fayette County Jail on multiple forgery and fraud charges.



A man is in custody after police say he exploited a digital coupon glitch to steal more than $200,000 from grocery stores across the country.

Peachtree City police investigation

What we know:

Peachtree City police say Malcolm Griffin used a digital coupon on his phone intended for 75 cents off Summer’s Eve feminine products. When cashiers scanned the barcode at a Peachtree City Kroger, the store computer gave him $50 off any item, which he used to buy Visa gift cards.

Investigators identified Griffin and arrested him at his home in Clayton County. Officers charged him with seven counts of forgery, one count of computer crimes and five counts of ID fraud. Police also arrested his girlfriend at the time, Syan East, after surveillance video showed her at the store acting as his driver. Griffin remains locked up in the Fayette County Jail.

Nationwide retail scam

The backstory:

Police say Griffin targeted retailers on a daily basis in the metro Atlanta area. Homeland Security officials contacted local investigators to advise that Griffin was wanted for similar incidents in states stretching from Oregon to Maryland. Other law enforcement agencies, including federal investigators, maintain an active interest in the case.