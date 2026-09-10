How a 75-cent coupon for feminine products turned into a $200K nationwide scam
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A man is in custody after police say he exploited a digital coupon glitch to steal more than $200,000 from grocery stores across the country.
Peachtree City police investigation
What we know:
Peachtree City police say Malcolm Griffin used a digital coupon on his phone intended for 75 cents off Summer’s Eve feminine products. When cashiers scanned the barcode at a Peachtree City Kroger, the store computer gave him $50 off any item, which he used to buy Visa gift cards.
Investigators identified Griffin and arrested him at his home in Clayton County. Officers charged him with seven counts of forgery, one count of computer crimes and five counts of ID fraud. Police also arrested his girlfriend at the time, Syan East, after surveillance video showed her at the store acting as his driver. Griffin remains locked up in the Fayette County Jail.
Nationwide retail scam
The backstory:
Police say Griffin targeted retailers on a daily basis in the metro Atlanta area. Homeland Security officials contacted local investigators to advise that Griffin was wanted for similar incidents in states stretching from Oregon to Maryland. Other law enforcement agencies, including federal investigators, maintain an active interest in the case.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Doug Evans from the Atlanta Police Department and Peachtree City Police Department, who provided incident details and arrest records, as well as jail records, park visitors and surveillance video findings.