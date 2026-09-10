DeKalb County family shaken after alleged intruder walks into home

The Brief A DeKalb County mother is raising alarms after a stranger walked unannounced into her home and confronted her daughter. Ring camera footage captured the unidentified man leaving the family's house before attempting to enter several neighboring homes. Neighbors reported multiple encounters with the man, including one resident whose husband confronted him on their deck.



A DeKalb County family is urging neighbors to lock their doors after a stranger walked unannounced into their Candler Road home and confronted a woman's daughter.

DeKalb home intrusion

What we know:

A DeKalb County mother ran a quick errand to the store, leaving her home unlocked for a brief moment. When she returned to her house off Candler Road, she heard her dog barking and learned that a stranger had walked through her front door.

The woman's daughter came face to face with the man inside the house.

"Immediately when I stepped in the door, my daughter said, ‘Mom, you forgot to lock the door.’ This guy just walked through here. This random guy,'" the mother said.

The mother said the man appeared to be inspecting things inside as he looked from right to left. When the daughter confronted him and told him he was not supposed to be there, the man remained silent. The girl turned to get a weapon, and the man continued through the house before leaving.

"No one knows this guy. No one has seen him. No one," the mother said.

Neighborhood break-in attempts

The backstory:

Ring camera footage showed the man leaving the family's property and attempting to enter a neighbor's house. The video captured the man looking into the camera lens just 90 seconds after the neighbor missed him.

Other residents in the community reported similar encounters. Two neighbors stated that the man walked onto their property, prompting one resident's husband to confront him directly on their deck.

"Please make sure you keep your door locked at all times. Double check. Triple check," the mother advised. "It's always good to make sure you have a little alarm dog as well."

Police investigation status

What we don't know:

While neighborhood group chats reported that police may have arrested the man shortly after the incident, law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed an arrest or released his identity.