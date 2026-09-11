DeKalb County Police officer injured in standoff, suspect arrested

The Brief A DeKalb County police officer was injured while responding to a domestic call, taken to the hospital, and has since been treated and released. A suspect opened fire on officers before barricading himself inside an apartment, placing the entire complex on lockdown. 23-year-old Samuel Norris was taken into custody following the standoff and faces charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.



A DeKalb County police officer is recovering after being injured during a domestic dispute call that escalated into a shooting and an hours-long SWAT standoff. The officer was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Domestic Call Escalates to Gunfire

What we know:

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call at approximately 11:23 at the Reserve at Stone Creek Apartment Complex, located on South Harrison Road. Upon arrival, a suspect opened fire on the responding officers.

One officer suffered an injury during the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified whether the officer was directly struck by gunfire or injured through another means during the response. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and has already been released.

SWAT Standoff and Complex Lockdown

The backstory:

Following the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment unit. The situation prompted a massive law enforcement response, with dozens of police cruisers, the DeKalb County Police SWAT team, and the Bomb Squad surrounding the property.

The apartment complex was placed on an extended lockdown during the standoff. Residents were forced to wait outside for hours as officers worked to resolve the situation safely.

Suspect Charged

Law enforcement teams eventually extracted the suspect from the apartment unit and took him into custody. Authorities identified the man as 23-year-old Samuel Norris.

What's next:

Norris has been charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. Investigators noted that additional charges stemming from the underlying domestic dispute remain pending.