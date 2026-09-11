DeKalb County Police officer injured in standoff, suspect arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County police officer is recovering after being injured during a domestic dispute call that escalated into a shooting and an hours-long SWAT standoff. The officer was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
Domestic Call Escalates to Gunfire
What we know:
Officers responded to a domestic dispute call at approximately 11:23 at the Reserve at Stone Creek Apartment Complex, located on South Harrison Road. Upon arrival, a suspect opened fire on the responding officers.
One officer suffered an injury during the incident.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not specified whether the officer was directly struck by gunfire or injured through another means during the response. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and has already been released.
SWAT Standoff and Complex Lockdown
The backstory:
Following the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment unit. The situation prompted a massive law enforcement response, with dozens of police cruisers, the DeKalb County Police SWAT team, and the Bomb Squad surrounding the property.
The apartment complex was placed on an extended lockdown during the standoff. Residents were forced to wait outside for hours as officers worked to resolve the situation safely.
Suspect Charged
Law enforcement teams eventually extracted the suspect from the apartment unit and took him into custody. Authorities identified the man as 23-year-old Samuel Norris.
What's next:
Norris has been charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. Investigators noted that additional charges stemming from the underlying domestic dispute remain pending.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, live field reporting by FOX 5's Marc Teichner on Good Day Atlanta, and eyewitness accounts from residents at the Reserve at Stone Creek Apartment Complex.