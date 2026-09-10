Harry Styles brings Together, Together tour to Atlanta

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The Brief Global pop icon Harry Styles brings his Together, Together tour to Atlanta for two nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets for the general public go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 16 through Ticketmaster. The artist presale window closes Sunday, Sept. 13, at 11:59 p.m. ET for fans registering online.



Pop superstar Harry Styles will bring his global Together, Together tour to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for two massive shows in May 2027.

What we know:

Harry Styles will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, May 21, 2027, and Saturday, May 22, 2027.

The Atlanta dates are part of a 25-show expansion across 12 cities globally.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale online through Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

American Express cardholders gain presale ticket access starting Sept. 14 or Sept. 15, depending on the market, while general public sales open Wednesday, Sept. 16 on Ticketmaster.

The singer is extending his global campaign with American Express, offering eligible fans chances to win residency travel packages with flight and hotel accommodations.

The partnership builds on previous collaborations like his album pop-ups and past tour presales.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet released full ticket price points or floor plan layouts for the Atlanta shows.