Fake Kennesaw rideshare driver arrested for stealing after calling 911 on passenger

The Brief A woman was arrested after calling 911 to report a dispute with a passenger she picked up at a bar. Police found more than 100 credit cards and various drugs inside the illegitimate rideshare driver's vehicle. Investigators said the woman also had a suspended license.



A woman who called 911 to report a passenger refusing to exit her vehicle ended up behind bars after police discovered over 100 stolen credit cards and a stash of drugs in her car.

What we know:

Jessica Digby contacted authorities claiming she was a driver having trouble with a passenger. However, Kennesaw Police quickly determined Digby was operating an illegal, unregistered rideshare service targeting intoxicated bar patrons.

"She's not a registered rideshare driver, but she's out like a rideshare driver, picking people up from bars," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

911 call backfires

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an angry passenger who could not locate his phone. Investigations revealed that Digby had allegedly picked the man up from a bar in Marietta and offered him a ride home.

"Turns out that she went to a bar in Marietta and found this gentleman who was very intoxicated and offered him a ride home, and on the way home, stole his cellphone and credit card," Buchanan said.

Police noted the irony of the suspect initiating the police response herself. "It was unusual that someone who was up to criminal activity would want to contact us, but that is what occurred," Buchanan added.

Stolen items, drugs found

The investigation escalated when officers realized Digby should not have been driving at all.

"She had a suspended driver's license. In Kennesaw, you're going to be placed under arrest for that," Buchanan said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 110 stolen debit and credit cards, Oxycodone pills, THC vapes and edibles.

What's next:

Digby was placed under arrest for the suspended license and the narcotics found in the car.

Detectives are now tasked with a massive fraud investigation, meticulously going through all 110 credit and debit cards to contact the rightful owners and determine if they wish to press charges.