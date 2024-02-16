'Fairy Godmothers' help metro Atlanta brides-to-be with free wedding dresses

Planning a wedding often comes with a big price tag, especially when it comes to a wedding dress. A metro Atlanta woman is creating a little wedding magic by giving away wedding dresses for free.

This sea of white, sparkles, and lace is not in a typical bridal boutique, instead, it's what you'll find in Carol William's basement.

"Every bride deserves to look beautiful on her wedding day and money and the economy or whatever shouldn't stand in her way," Williams said.

In 2017, Williams started her mission to help give brides their dream wedding gown.

"All of my gowns are free. We give them in love, we give them in God's name," she told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

Last year, Diane Lyon joined the team. She was coming to Williams for sewing lessons, but when the former wedding planner saw the bridal salon, she wanted to jump in.

"I asked her if there was any way I could help her with her mission because I believed in it so strongly," Lyon said.

Now she's the Fairy Goddaughter, helping women every week find their dream gown.

"It's an experience like none other and you can tell when she's found it. You can see the smile on her face, you can see the tears start to well up and you know that she's found the gown," Lyon said.

They find brides in need in the community.

"They're going to get married on the courthouse steps and get married by a judge in blue jeans and they post it online, and I'll say 'No no no, don't do that! I'll help you. I'll help you put together a wedding you can afford, but I want you to have a gown,'" Williams said.

And the dresses are donated from all over, some wind up in shipments on Williams' doorstep.

"You can see by all these gorgeous gowns, they are exquisite. The gowns that we receive - they're not Goodwill gowns. They're brand new. Some new with tags, some are off the runway, and some are just out-of-season gowns that the boutiques can't use anymore," Lyon said.

After they help find the dress, they do what they can to help with the rest of the wedding.

"We will refer brides to those vendors, and if they know they have come from Fairy Godmother, they will discount their prices for those brides," Lyon said.

Making dreams come true, no wish upon a star required.

'I want them to know that if they want that help, we're here to help," Williams said.

The biggest need they have right now is plus-sized gowns. If you want to help or know someone who might need a little magic from the Fairy Godmother for their wedding, you can find them on Instagram or on their website,

