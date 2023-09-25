Intoxicated driver flees deadly crash dragging motorcycle under his car for miles

A motorcycle became lodged under the front of a truck after the driver plowed into a group on motorcyclists in Fairmount. Now the police chief who stopped that driver is speaking out for the first time.

"I've been in it 30 years, and this is the first time I've ever seen anything like this," Fairmount Police Chief David Payne said. "I was astonished I was hoping nobody was still on the motorcycle."

It was just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 when Chief Payne heard the dispatch call about a white truck driving recklessly near his office.

When he went outside, he saw the driver, identified as 73-year-old Ronald Grady Dickson, had plowed into three motorcycles on Highway 411 and took off with one of the bikes still attached to the truck.

Ronald Grady Dickson

At least one of the motorcyclists died, four others were injured.

"The only way I could follow him was the black marks on the road from the motorcycle. So, after about six miles, I caught up to him," Chief Payne said.

"Got him out of the vehicle. He was unsteady on his feet, speaking was slurred, and he had no idea where he was going," he added.

Dickson is now faces multiple charges including DUI, homicide by vehicle, and reckless driving.

The police chief said the 73-year-old man dragged the bike under his truck for miles.

Chief Payne said he hopes this incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving.

"Call a buddy. There's uber. Use these for your own safety and everybody else's safety," he said.