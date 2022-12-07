1 injured in shooting at apartment complex off Fairburn Road

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex off Fairburn Road north of Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Dec. 7, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to the Elite at City Park just north of Benjamin E Mays Drive SW after a report of a shooting.

Atlanta police say officers found one person shot. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw officers swarming the area. Investigators were paying close attention to an area near the front entrance to the apartments.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not been released.