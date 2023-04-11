Woman found shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting of a woman at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the Hidden Hollow Apartments on the 400 block of Fairburn Road.

According to officials, the woman was found dead outside a unit. FOX 5 cameras saw crime scene tape strung up in a breezeway at the complex. Police now believe that the victim was shot inside a nearby apartment and collapsed in the breezeway.

Police have not released any information about the victim, but said that the homicide unit is investigating.

At this time, officials have not said anything about any possible suspects or what led up to discovery of the body.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.