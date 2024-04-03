Expand / Collapse search
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram recovering after outage

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Updated  April 3, 2024 5:23pm EDT
Social Media
Fox TV Stations
GettyImages-1246197121.jpg article

File: A smartphone and a computer screen displaying the logos of the Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and their parent company Meta. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook were down for some users Wednesday thanks to a wider outage at parent company Meta, reports indicate.

NetBlocks and DownDetector, two services that monitor internet capability, both reported widespread complaints from users.

Reports of issues began around 2 p.m. EDT, according to DownDetector. However, they were beginning to taper off by 2:45 p.m. and had mostly cleared up by 5 p.m. Most of the remaining complaints appeared to involve Instagram Stories.

Users outside of the U.S. appeared to be most affected, NetBlocks reported.

There was no immediate word from Meta.