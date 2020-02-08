FAA: Four killed in small jet crash in Gordon County

Four people died after a small jet crashed Saturday morning in Gordon County, the FAA confirmed.

According to officials, A Cessna Citation was traveling about 50 miles north of Atlanta near the Gordon County area when radar stopped being able to track the plane. Gordon County officials said the plane crashed in a deeply remote area accessible by ATV and foot.

Gordon County officials tell FOX 5 News their role changed from one of rescue to one of recovery, but the treacherous terrain initially slowed their efforts. Investigators were able to eventually find the crash site along with all four victims. The victims were 3 males and 1 female, but none have been identified yet, according to officials.

The plane took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City around 10 a.m.NTSB air safety investigator said the plane was on the way to Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Officials say the area was experiencing heavy snow between 7:30 a.m. and noon. Federal investigators will work to determine what role, if any, the winter weather had on the flight. Those investigators are not expected to be at the crash site until Sunday.

The GBI crime lab is assisting in the investigation.

