FAA flags 5 Georgia airports as collision risk spots in report

The Brief A new FAA report identifies five Georgia airports as "hot spots." The areas are considered higher risk for runway confusion or collisions. Hartsfield-Jackson and DeKalb-Peachtree are among those listed.



A new report from the Federal Aviation Administration highlights five Georgia airports as potential safety "hot spots."

What we know:

The report identifies areas where there is an increased risk of runway confusion or collisions.

What we know:

Georgia airports on the list include Augusta Regional, Columbus Airport, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Officials say the hot spots can involve issues like planes taxiing onto the wrong taxiway or navigating areas with heavy vehicle traffic.

In total, the Federal Aviation Administration identified more than 150 "hot spots" at airports across the United States, highlighting areas with a higher risk of runway incursions or collisions.

FULL REPORT

Why you should care:

The updated list comes as officials continue to address a rise in close calls nationwide. The FAA reported more than 1,600 runway incursions last year and nearly 100 in January alone.

While many incidents are near misses, some have resulted in serious consequences, including a recent deadly crash at LaGuardia Airport. The agency says hot spots remain under review until safety risks are reduced or eliminated.

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