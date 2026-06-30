Extradited drug kingpin admits to running Atlanta cocaine trafficking network

The Brief A Mexican drug supplier pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges related to large-scale Atlanta cocaine trafficking. Federal agents seized over 170 pounds of illicit drugs smuggled into metro Atlanta inside commercial tractor trailers.



A high-level drug trafficker extradited from Mexico pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges for flooding metro Atlanta with massive quantities of cocaine.

Orfael Macedo Bustos, 52, admitted to coordinating a pipeline that smuggled millions of dollars' worth of narcotics across the border.

Atlanta drug pipeline smuggling

What we know:

Federal law enforcement first identified the transnational criminal network in 2017. Macedo Bustos served as a primary supplier and leader, organizing shipments that traveled across the country to Georgia.

The organization hid large quantities of cocaine inside tractor trailers to evade security. Federal authorities intercepted at least five separate shipments during their multi-year investigation into the network.

Macedo Bustos was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018 but remained in Mexico. Officials successfully extradited him to the Northern District of Georgia in November 2025, keeping him in federal custody since his arrival.

Unconfirmed cartel details

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not yet confirmed if Macedo Bustos is associated with a specific Mexican drug cartel. It also remains unclear how many other co-conspirators are currently facing charges or how much money the ring laundered.

Intercepted Georgia drug shipments

By the numbers:

Authorities seized more than 170 pounds of cocaine across Cobb County and Fulton County between 2017 and 2018.

The individual seizures included:

44 pounds: Intercepted in October 2017 in Fulton County.

30 pounds: Intercepted in November 2017 in Fulton County.

44 pounds: Intercepted in February 2018 in Fulton County.

33 pounds: Intercepted in April 2018 in Cobb County.

22 pounds: Intercepted in November 2018 in Fulton County.

Federal court sentencing

What's next:

The formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II.

Macedo Bustos faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole.