Explosion cancels Lawrenceville fireworks mid-show

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lawrenceville
FOX 5 Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A free Friday night fireworks show in Lawrenceville was sadly cut short when a "catastrophic equipment malfunction" caused an explosion.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt during the malfunction," city leaders said.

The City of Lawrenceville had been planning and prepping for the Prelude to the Fourth show with a pyrotechnics company for months, according to a spokesperson.

"At this time, our events team is working with the company to discuss potential rescheduling or combination with a future event."

It's not yet clear what caused the malfunction.

If you're looking for another fireworks show in the meantime, check out FOX 5 Atlanta's list of celebrations around metro Atlanta.