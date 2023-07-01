Explosion cancels Lawrenceville fireworks mid-show

A free Friday night fireworks show in Lawrenceville was sadly cut short when a "catastrophic equipment malfunction" caused an explosion.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt during the malfunction," city leaders said.

The City of Lawrenceville had been planning and prepping for the Prelude to the Fourth show with a pyrotechnics company for months, according to a spokesperson.

"At this time, our events team is working with the company to discuss potential rescheduling or combination with a future event."

It's not yet clear what caused the malfunction.

