Experts address questions about the coronavirus relief bill during DeKalb County townhall

Experts gathered for a virtual town hall on Thursday evening to answer questions about the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill passed by the US Congress in December.

The town hall, hosted by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, broke down what's in the bill and how people can take advantage of the funding.

Rental assistance was among the topics discussed.

A portion of the coronavirus relief bill sets aside $25 billion for rental assistance.

Cochran-Johnson said the county is waiting to refill the dwindling funds previously handed out by the federal government.

"By and large, we have expended all of those funds So we are now waiting, just as many of you on this call are, for federal aid to reach us," she said.

Angela Riccetti, an attorney for Atlanta Legal Aid Society Inc., said a lot of the agencies they work with have also depleted their funds for rental insurance from last year's Cares Act.

But, since more federal funding is on the way, she said it's important to seek help if someone needs it.

"At the DeKalb Office of Legal Aid, we're keeping a list of clients who call us regarding evictions or a notice they've received from their landlord if they are behind or in need of rental assistance," Riccetti said.

By keeping track, Riccetti said they are able to give people help as soon as the funding is available.

It's important to note, there is a moratorium on evictions both federally and locally.

"As it currently stands, in DeKalb County, we will not actively enforce any evictions prior to March 31," said Cochran-Johnson

However, this does not mean a landlord or management company is not allowed to serve an eviction notice.

It just means they won't be able to enforce it until the moratorium ends.

Riccetti said there are actions needed to be taken for those who are served with an eviction notice.

"If you're served with an eviction, you have to file and answer within 7 days. If you don't, then you may be subject to eviction more quickly than if you don't. That way you can preserve your rights," she said.

Other experts, including a finance expert and someone with the US Small Business Administration, addressed many more questions during the town hall.

