2-year-old girl, woman shot; Clayton police searching for shooter

article

The Brief A woman and a toddler were shot on Twin Creek Court Wednesday evening, police say. Both victims were taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries is unknown. Clayton County police are actively searching for the shooter.



Clayton County police are searching for a person who shot a two-year-old girl and a woman on Twin Creek Court Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Twin Creek Court around 7 p.m., where they found a woman and a toddler suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the woman had a bullet graze on her back while the child was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police told FOX 5 the victims were struck by stray bullets that came from a park behind the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Clayton County Police detectives investigate the scene where a woman and a 2-year-old child were wounded in a shooting in the 6000 block of Twin Creek Court on January 21, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect in custody and are actively searching for the shooter or shooters.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or the extent of the victims injuries.