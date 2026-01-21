Man fires shots at deputies during eviction; Redan Middle School on lockdown
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County middle school was placed on lockdown on Wednesday while a SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded suspect in a nearby neighborhood after a man fired shots at law enforcement during an eviction.
What we know:
Redan Middle School in Lithonia was placed on lockdown after school officials were notified that DeKalb County deputies were shot at during an eviction at a home close to the school.
The man then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to leave. A SWAT team was sent to assist with the barricaded person. No one has reportedly been injured.
Police cruisers block Young Road near Redan Middle School in DeKalb County due to a SWAT standoff on Jan. 21, 2026. (FOX 5)
School officials said transportation has been notified in case an alternate route is needed during dismissal.
What we don't know:
School officials have not released further details about dismissal if the situation is still ongoing when it's time for children to be released.
What's next:
Authorities said the scene remains active as of Wednesday afternoon. The man will face additional charges for firing at law enforcement.
The Source: Information in this report comes from DeKalb County school officials and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. This story has been updated since originally published to provide new details explaining the situation.