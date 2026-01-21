Man fires shots at deputies during eviction; Redan Middle School on lockdown

article

The Brief A DeKalb County school is on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon while authorities attempt to serve an eviction notice. A SWAT team is assisting after the person refused to leave the home, fired shots at deputies and barricaded themselves inside. Redan Middle School is on lockdown while the situation continues.



A DeKalb County middle school was placed on lockdown on Wednesday while a SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded suspect in a nearby neighborhood after a man fired shots at law enforcement during an eviction.

What we know:

Redan Middle School in Lithonia was placed on lockdown after school officials were notified that DeKalb County deputies were shot at during an eviction at a home close to the school.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to leave. A SWAT team was sent to assist with the barricaded person. No one has reportedly been injured.

Police cruisers block Young Road near Redan Middle School in DeKalb County due to a SWAT standoff on Jan. 21, 2026. (FOX 5)

School officials said transportation has been notified in case an alternate route is needed during dismissal.

What we don't know:

School officials have not released further details about dismissal if the situation is still ongoing when it's time for children to be released.

What's next:

Authorities said the scene remains active as of Wednesday afternoon. The man will face additional charges for firing at law enforcement.